TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in February

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the February 14th total of 362,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
TIS Price Performance
TISNF opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. TIS has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68.
TIS Company Profile
