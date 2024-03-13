TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in February

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the February 14th total of 362,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TIS Price Performance

TISNF opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. TIS has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68.

TIS Company Profile

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

