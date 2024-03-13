Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

