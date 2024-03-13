Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Down 51.8% in February

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the February 14th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Top KingWin Trading Up 8.3 %
Top KingWin stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Top KingWin has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.
About Top KingWin
