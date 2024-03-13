Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Down 51.8% in February

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the February 14th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Top KingWin Trading Up 8.3 %

Top KingWin stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Top KingWin has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

