Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.22. 101,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,238,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $613.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.25 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $166,361.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $166,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,067 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 71.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 218,371 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Further Reading

