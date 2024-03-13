Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

TPH opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

