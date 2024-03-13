Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Decreased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,568,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 247,848 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.72% of Truist Financial worth $273,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 60,191 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 183,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

