Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 84 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $388.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $397.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

