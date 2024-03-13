Tucker Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 9,958.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 116.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.