two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Update

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWO during the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in TWO by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 227,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 171,075 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in TWO during the second quarter worth $2,554,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TWO by 12.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of TWO by 46.4% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 251,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 79,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

TWO Stock Performance

NYSE TWOA opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. TWO has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

