Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Ubiquiti Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of UI opened at $115.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.90. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $274.55.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $464.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36,481 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

