Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,782 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after buying an additional 74,539 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 56.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 64,391 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.