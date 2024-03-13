United Homes Group (UHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Homes Group Price Performance

Shares of UHG opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 3.01. United Homes Group has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Homes Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Homes Group by 567.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 113,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Homes Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes.

