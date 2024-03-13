United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Gap Up to $11.55

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $12.00. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 89,090 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $731.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,980,000 after acquiring an additional 108,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,128,000 after acquiring an additional 277,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 199,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 183,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

