Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.
Uranium Energy Stock Performance
Shares of UEC stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.67 and a beta of 1.84.
Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy
In other news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
