Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of UEC stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In other news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after buying an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,659,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,222,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,226,000 after purchasing an additional 967,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,327,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 595,521 shares during the period. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,317 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

