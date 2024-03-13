Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Urban Edge Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 42.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urban Edge Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 161.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $1.57. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 59.60%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,255,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,975,000 after purchasing an additional 68,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,343,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,701,000 after purchasing an additional 272,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 66,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,860 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UE. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UE

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.