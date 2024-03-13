USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) CFO Robert B. Anderson Purchases 3,600 Shares

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $40,644.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,864.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $216.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USCB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in USCB Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

