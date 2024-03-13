Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $100.59.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 51.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 626.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Utah Medical Products from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Utah Medical Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

