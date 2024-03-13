Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.22 Per Share

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.22 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06.

Vail Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 67.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 79.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $10.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,338. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.67.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 269,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

