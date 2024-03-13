Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.22 Per Share

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.22 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06.
Vail Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 67.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 79.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $10.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.
Vail Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,338. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTN
Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts
In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 269,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vail Resorts
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.