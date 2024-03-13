Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) EVP Sells $406,668.70 in Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. 1,470,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,546. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,734,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 92.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,415,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,297 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

