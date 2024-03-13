Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $202.79

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $202.79 and last traded at $202.27, with a volume of 5107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.12.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

