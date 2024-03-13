Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.66. The stock had a trading volume of 123,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.53 and its 200 day moving average is $109.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.