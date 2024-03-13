Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 93,223 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,893,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of General Electric worth $9,716,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in General Electric by 159.8% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.36.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.17. 1,937,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $86.45 and a 52 week high of $175.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.