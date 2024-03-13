Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.05% of Intuit worth $12,942,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $657.10. The company had a trading volume of 299,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $637.87 and a 200-day moving average of $580.07. The company has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.95 and a 12-month high of $671.01.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

