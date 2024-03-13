Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,799,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914,911 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.5% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Coca-Cola worth $20,757,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.17. 4,640,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,635,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
