Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,153,611 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.75% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $14,400,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $7.71 on Wednesday, reaching $195.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,011,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,733,688. The firm has a market cap of $312.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

