Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 88,320 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,732,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.47% of Union Pacific worth $11,756,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.