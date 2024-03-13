Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 813,295 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,385,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 813,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.51% of Salesforce worth $16,706,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total value of $3,899,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,576,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,220,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock valued at $316,163,342 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $306.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,763. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.21 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $297.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

