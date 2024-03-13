Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.48% of Booking worth $9,124,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,137 shares of company stock worth $7,476,491 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,503.57. 98,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,280. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,565.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,283.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

