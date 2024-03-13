Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.71

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.71 and last traded at $118.64, with a volume of 125387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.12.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

