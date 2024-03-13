Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 747,300 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the February 14th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,063,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VGLT opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.