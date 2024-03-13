Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Boosted by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6,409.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,489 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727,087 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 413,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $184.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $185.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.10.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

