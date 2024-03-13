Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

