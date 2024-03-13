Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $256.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,731. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $191.53 and a 12-month high of $257.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.61. The company has a market cap of $361.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

