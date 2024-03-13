Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,644. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $191.53 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.04 and a 200 day moving average of $229.61. The company has a market capitalization of $361.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

