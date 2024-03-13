Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.91

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.91 and last traded at $159.85, with a volume of 149097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.67 and its 200-day moving average is $145.35.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.