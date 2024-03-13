Vawter Financial Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.0% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 159,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock remained flat at $76.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 676,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,614. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

