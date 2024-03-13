Vawter Financial Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 488.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTWV stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.67. 12,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,424. The company has a market capitalization of $818.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.96 and a twelve month high of $139.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.14.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.993 per share. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

