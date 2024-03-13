Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vawter Financial Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $337,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.45. 991,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.45. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

