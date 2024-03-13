Vawter Financial Ltd. Sells 198 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vawter Financial Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,263 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.83. 2,781,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,974,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

