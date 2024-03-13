Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Ventas Trading Down 2.0 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $43.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98. Ventas has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ventas by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,324 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ventas by 315.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,076 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth $77,297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 37.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.