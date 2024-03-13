Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.88.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.
Shares of TSE VET opened at C$15.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.30 and a 12-month high of C$21.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.10%.
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
