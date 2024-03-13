Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.15 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0602 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $21,096.33 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,163.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.58 or 0.00607655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.00133463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00050595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.22 or 0.00198481 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00054137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00156455 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,927,035 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.