Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,156 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 569,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,031,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,260,000 after buying an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $412.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $288.31 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

