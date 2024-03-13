VerusCoin Price Tops $1.16 on Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $87.95 million and approximately $10,673.09 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,727,815 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,725,717.95152964. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.08052771 USD and is up 13.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,223.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.