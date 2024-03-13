Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $26.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.
