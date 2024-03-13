VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,037 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.32. 134,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,390. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.