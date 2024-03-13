VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,372 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.70. 345,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,598. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.24 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

