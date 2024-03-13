VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 374 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock worth $6,591,146. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.09. 207,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,233. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

