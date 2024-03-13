Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,822,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Visteon by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VC opened at $117.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97. Visteon has a twelve month low of $108.65 and a twelve month high of $162.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

