Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,218 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 100,316 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,027,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 654,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $179,125,000 after purchasing an additional 257,892 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,564,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

